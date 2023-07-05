ICIR journalist shortlisted for Sanlam Financial Journalism Awards

THE ICIR Head of Investigation, Olugbenga Adanikin, has been shortlisted for the 2022 Sanlam Financial Journalism Awards.

He was shortlisted in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) “Business and the Environment ” category.

A total of seven journalists were shortlisted in the ESG category.

Winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on August 3, 2023.

The Sanlam Awards

The Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism have recognized and rewarded exceptional business journalism in Africa since 1974.

Before this cycle of the awards, the competition was made up of seven category prizes and three main awards – The African Growth Story, Business and Companies, Economy, Financial Markets, Consumer Financial Education, Broadcast: Radio/Audio/Podcasting (in business reporting), and Broadcast: Television/Video (in business reporting).

However, this year, the organisers introduced a new category, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), with two sub-categories – Business and the Environment, and Business and Society.

According to the organisers, this category received an impressive response from the journalists, as did other popular categories such as Business and Companies and the African Growth Story. “The broadcast categories attracted a significantly limited number of entries,” they said.

Chair of the independent judging panel, Nixon Kariithi, described the entries as “highly competitive”, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, reflecting the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the business world with compelling human-interest angles.

The winner of each category will receive R25,000 (about N645,000) prize money, while the overall winner – Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year – will receive R35,000 (N904,000). All winners will get certificates of recognition.