Court grants Natasha bail on self-recognition

THE Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Udauaghan, on self-recognition.

She was arraigned on six counts bordering on alleged cybercrime.

The senator allegedly made false statements against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi State’s former governor, Yahaya Bello.

According to the charge, she alleged that Akpabio instructed the Kogi State former governor to ensure that she was harmed in Kogi State rather than in Abuja to mislead investigators about her attackers.

The senator pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read.

During an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Akpoti-Uduaghan repeated the allegations, asserting, “It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night… to eliminate me.”

The Federal Government, which sued the lawmaker on behalf of Akpabio and Bello, stated that these statements, widely shared through digital platforms, were knowingly false and intended to initiate unrest.

The government further argued that the remarks violate Section 24(2)(c) of the Cybercrimes Act, which criminalises the intentional spread of false information to damage reputations or provoke public disorder.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team, headed by Roland Otaru, a senior advocate, requested that the accused be granted bail on self-recognition as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) and a senior member of the bar.

He added that there was no counter-affidavit from the prosecution challenging the bail application.

The judge, Mohammed Umar, proceeded to grant the request of the defence counsel and granted the senator bail on self-recognition.

The court adjourned until September 22 for the commencement of the trial.

The ICIR reported a similar suit recently when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday, June 19, granted Akpoti-Uduaghan a ₦50 bail in a case involving her and the Nigerian government.

The bail came after she pleaded not guilty to an alleged defamation charge preferred against her.

In the ruling, the judge, Chizoba Orji, granted the female lawmaker bail with one surety, who must be a “responsible resident” of the FCT and have landed property in the nation’s capital.

The judge adjourned the case to September 23, 2025, for continuation of the trial.

Among the witnesses lined up to testify against the lawmaker in court are Akpabio and Bello.

The ICIR reported how the family home of Akpoti-Uduaghan was attacked again by gunmen for the second time this year.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, currently suspended by the Senate, had urged Nigerians to hold Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, responsible if she and her supporters were attacked.

The ICIR reported that the ongoing case comes amid mixed feelings surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended from the Senate earlier this year. Her suspension sparked widespread criticisms and allegations of political persecution by Akpabio.

She had accused Akpabio of targeting her after she rejected his alleged sexual advances, claiming that her suspension was orchestrated to silence her.

She made the allegations after she refused to accept a new seating arrangement in the Senate Chamber, which led to Akpabio ordering the sergeant-at-arms to eject her from the chamber.