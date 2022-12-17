Court halts Lauretta Onochie’s confirmation as NDDC chairman

AN Abuja Federal High Court has granted an order stopping the National Assembly from screening and confirming Lauretta Onochie and Samuel Ogbuku as the Chairman and Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), respectively.

The presiding judge, Justice J. K. Omotosho, instructed that all actions on the matter be suspended pending the determination of the suit.

Among other things, the originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2294/2022 is seeking a restraining order on the National Assembly from screening and confirming the duo.

The plaintiffs, Edward Ekpokpo Esq., and Victor Wood, who are both representing the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought and Edward Omagbemi who is representing Omadino Unity Forum, all on behalf of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, are challenging the nomination on the grounds that it is the turn of the Itsekiri to occupy the positions.

The first to sixth defendants in the suit are President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Speaker of the House of Representatives; Mrs Lauretta Onochie and Chief Samuel Ogbuku.

The suit filed by Ama Etuwewe, SAN & Co., demands that the provisions of the NDDC Act be followed in the nomination process.

It maintained that it is the turn of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality to produce the NDDC Board Chairman and MD as the highest oil-producing community in Delta State.

Buhari had in November nominated Onochie as the Chairman of the Board of the NDDC.

Onochie is currently the Special Adviser to the President on Social Media.