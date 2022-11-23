32.2 C
Abuja

Buhari nominates Lauretta Onochie as NDDC board chairman

Politics and Governance
IHUOMA Chiedozie
Lauretta Onochie, a presidential aide
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Lauretta Onochie as the Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Onochie is currently the Special Adviser on Social Media to the President.

Her was contained in a letter read by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, during plenary on Wednesday, November 23.

The President, in the letter, also nominated 15 others as NDDC board members.

The President requested the Senate to confirm Onochie and other NDDC Board nominees.

Buhari had earlier tried to appoint Onochie as one of the national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, the move was opposed by civil society organisations (CSOs) and the Senate eventually rejected her nomination in a unanimous vote on July 13.

Opposition to Onochie’s nomination as INEC national commissioner followed reports that she is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

She told the Senate Committee on INEC when she appeared for screening that she discontinued her membership of the APC shortly after Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

But available court documents and evidence from her social media account contradicted her claim.

IHUOMA Chiedozie
