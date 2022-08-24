21.4 C
Abuja

EFCC arrests, grills NDDC’s Account Director over alleged N25bn fraud

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
EFCC office, Abuja
THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed Eno Ubi Otu, the director of Finance and Account of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over his alleged involvement in a N25 billion fraud.

It was gathered that Ubi Otu arrived at the Commission’s office early Wednesday and was still being interrogated as of press time.

The arrest is believed is believed to be part of a more extensive investigation of the forensic audit report of the NDDC.

The spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation.

President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC’s operations from 2001 to 2019.

In July 2022, Buhari said his administration had started taking steps in line with the recommendations of the NDDC forensic audit report submitted to him in September 2021.

He also raised hopes concerning the much-awaited appointment of a board of directors for the Commission.

Buhari also urged the people of the Niger Delta to ensure a peaceful atmosphere that would pose no threats to ongoing developmental projects in the region.

The President spoke during the opening session of a two-day management retreat organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs at the Old Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

