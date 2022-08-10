EFCC tasks NACCIMA on business ethics and integrity

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged the Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to adhere to best practices in business and encourage its members to make integrity and ethical conduct their watchwords.

The advise was given in Abuja on Tuesday by the Chairman of the EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa while receiving a delegation of NACCIMA that paid a courtesy visit to the anti-graft agency’s Corporate Headquarters.

According to a statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren, Bawa, who spoke through the Secretary to the Commission, George Ekpungu, said the EFCC would always welcome business proposals that emphasized integrity and charged the leadership of NACCIMA to encourage its members to ply their businesses with eyes on best practices.

Earlier, the National President of NACCIMA, John Udeagbala, while explaining the reason for the visit to the EFCC, sought exemption for members of the Chamber from the rigorous processes of getting certificates from the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML).

“Our dear association is aware of the suspension of the issuance of the Special Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) certificates.

“Over time, our members have complained of their difficulty in obtaining this certificate, which actually affected the ease of doing business and compliance with contractual engagements.

“We, therefore, appeal to you to use your good offices to exempt NACCIMA members from passing through the rigorous application processes when the suspension is finally lifted,” he said.

Udeagbala was accompanied on the visit by other officials of the Chamber, including Eze Chukwuemneka, Tony Esinkonenye and Usman Abbas, among others.