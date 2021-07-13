We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Senate has rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as one of the national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senate rejected her appointment in a unanimous vote after Kabiru Gaya presented the report of the Senate Committee on INEC during plenary on Tuesday.

Gaya, who is the chairman of the committee, told the lawmakers that Onochie did not satisfy the provisions of the Federal Character Principles.

Onochie, a personal assistant to the president on social media, was nominated along with five others by President Muhammadu Buhari as national commissioners of the INEC, but many Nigerians, including civil society organisations (CSOs), insisted that the National Assembly should not confirm her due to partisanship.