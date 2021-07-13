Breaking: Senate rejects nomination of Onochie as INEC commissioner— 1mins read
THE Senate has rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as one of the national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The Senate rejected her appointment in a unanimous vote after Kabiru Gaya presented the report of the Senate Committee on INEC during plenary on Tuesday.
Gaya, who is the chairman of the committee, told the lawmakers that Onochie did not satisfy the provisions of the Federal Character Principles.
Onochie, a personal assistant to the president on social media, was nominated along with five others by President Muhammadu Buhari as national commissioners of the INEC, but many Nigerians, including civil society organisations (CSOs), insisted that the National Assembly should not confirm her due to partisanship.
However, she told the Senate Committee on INEC when she appeared for screening last Thursday that she had discontinued her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) shortly after the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.
But available court documents and evidence from her social media account contradicted her claim.