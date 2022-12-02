27.6 C
Abuja

Court jails Senator 42 years for corruption

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Senator Bassey Albert Akpan
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A SERVING Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District, Bassey Albert Akpan, has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for corruption.

Akpan is the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom for the 2023 general elections.

Justice Agatha Okeke of an Uyo Federal High Court convicted the candidate on six counts bordering on money laundering, including graft.

The judge committed Akpan to a federal correctional facility in Ikot Ekpene, where he will serve the jail term.

Akpan, the current chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Upstream, committed the crime in connivance with Jide Omokore, an oil marketer and known associate of former petroleum minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.

In May 2010, Akpan, who was then the Commissioner for Finance, Akwa Ibom State, was alleged to have received from Omokore a BMW X5 (bullet-proof car) worth N50 million. In December 2012, he allegedly received another Infinity QX56 (bullet-proof) worth N45 million from the same source.

Also, in November 2013, he received a Toyota Landcruiser V8 (bullet-proof) valued at N40 million from Omokore.

- Advertisement -

In the same vein, Akpan, in March 2014, received a Range Rover valued at N40 million and in September 2014, another Toyota Hiace High Roof bus valued at N27 million was obtained from the businessman.

Akpan was also alleged to have received, at different times between 2012 and 2014, Toyota Hiace High Roof buses valued at N16 million and six units of Toyota Hilux vehicles valued at N36 million.

He was first arrested and prosecuted in the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court in 2018 after repeatedly refusing to honour invitations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His lawyers blocked the court from trying the matter, citing jurisdictional limitations

After the case was dismissed, the EFCC, in 2019, filed fresh charges at the Uyo Division of the Federal High Court to bring Akpan to justice.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, December 1, Justice Okeke ruled that Akpan must serve seven years in prison for each of the six counts.

The jail term is to run concurrently.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

[SPECIAL REPORT] We are at risk – Matron decries state of health centre donated to Abuja community by a corps member

A Matron and the Head of the Primary Health Care (PHC) in Gishiri community...
Political Parties

Ogun LP chapter expels Okupe, others over alleged failure to pay dues

THE OGUN State Executive Council of the Labour Party (LP) has expelled the Director-General...
National News

Nigeria has lost its respect in Africa – Obasanjo

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigeria no longer enjoy the influence and power...
National News

Buhari accuses governors of stealing LGA funds

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has accused governors of stealing from the allocations of local government...
Judiciary

Former Gusau Varsity VC jailed 35 years over N260m fraud

A FORMER Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gusau (FUGUS), Magaji Garba, has been sentenced...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article[SPECIAL REPORT] We are at risk – Matron decries state of health centre donated to Abuja community by a corps member

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.