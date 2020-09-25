Court orders NLC, TUC to stop strike action over fuel, electricity hike

THE National Industrial Court (NIC) on Thursday granted an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on any strike action or stoppage of work from September, 28.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima, the Abuja Vacation Judge of the NIC said the interim order was pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The ex-parte application which was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

The court also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on the 28th September 2020 or any other date.

The court also granted an order compelling the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) to provide protection for workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

This comes after the Federal Government met with the NLC and TUC on Thursday over the threat by the organised labour to proceed on an indefinite strike and protest against the hike in electricity traffics and the petrol pump price.

The FG and the unions had met penultimate Tuesday but the dialogue ended in a deadlock following the failure of the government to reverse the price increase or offer palliatives to cushion the effects on the workers.