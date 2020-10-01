Ikeja electricity company suspends tariff hike for two weeks

THE Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has announced the suspension of electricity tariffs for two weeks.

IKEDC made this known in a statement titled ‘ Implementation of NERC’s directive on electricity tarriff posted on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“This is to inform you that we have fully complied with the Order from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to suspend the new Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) for the next two weeks,” the statement read.

The company added that within that period of two weeks, it would charge its customers on rates applicable before the hike.

“Within this period, the tariffs for all customers shall be based on rates applicable as at 31 August, 2020,” it said.

The company’s announcement followed an agreement between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Federal Government of Nigeria to suspend aa nationwide strike over the increase in electricity tariffs and fuel prices in Nigeria.