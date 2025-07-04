Court orders Senate to recall Natasha, fines her N5m for contempt

THE Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja on Friday, July 4, ordered the Nigerian Senate to recall the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The judge, Binta Nyako, described as extreme the six-month suspension that was imposed on the lawmaker by the Senate.

The judge faulted the provision in Chapter 8 of the Senate Standing Rules, as well as Section 14 of the Legislative Houses, Powers, and Privileges Act, declaring both to be overextending.

The court ruled that Senate President Godswill Akpabio acted correctly in denying Akpoti-Uduaghan the opportunity to speak during plenary since she wasn’t seated in her designated seat and ordered Akpoti-Uduaghan to apologise to the Senate.

Nyako added that the two pieces of legislation failed to identify the maximum period that a serving lawmaker could be suspended from office.

The court noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension effectively kept her from her legislative duties for about 180 days, given the 181-day sitting requirement for lawmakers per cycle.

The court ruled that while the Senate has the authority to discipline its members, any sanction imposed must be proportionate and not excessively deprive constituents of their representation.

Earlier, the court fined Akpoti-Uduaghan ₦5 million for contempt.

Nyako, on Friday, found Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt over a satirical apology to Akpabio that she posted on her Facebook page on April 27, 2025.

In her judgment, Nyako, in the suit filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan challenging her suspension, began with the contempt application filed by Akpabio.

Akpabio, in his application, challenged the senator’s post on social media, arguing it violated an earlier court order curbing all parties from commenting to the media or making social media posts related to the case.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer argued that the post was unrelated to the court’s order on her suspension, instead referencing separate allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

However, Nyako held that after reviewing the post and the application before her initiated by the third respondent (Akpabio), she was satisfied that it was linked to the suspension matter before the court and therefore found Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt.

Nyako ordered Akpoti-Uduaghan to publish an apology in two national dailies and on her Facebook page within seven days. She also levied a fine of ₦5 million.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is also facing two separate cases of cybercrime and defamation in two separate courts in the nation’s capital.

The ICIR reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, June 30, granted bail to Akpoti-Udauaghan on self-recognition.

She was arraigned on six counts bordering on alleged cybercrime.

The senator allegedly made false statements against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi State’s former governor, Yahaya Bello.

According to the charge, she alleged that Akpabio instructed the Kogi State former governor to ensure that she was harmed in Kogi State rather than in Abuja to mislead investigators about her attackers.

The federal government, which sued the lawmaker on behalf of Akpabio and Bello, stated that her statements, widely shared through digital platforms, were knowingly false and intended to initiate unrest.

The judge, Mohammed Umar, proceeded to grant the request of the defence counsel and granted the senator bail on self-recognition.

The court adjourned until September 22 for the commencement of the trial.

The ICIR reported that in a similar suit, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday, June 19, granted Akpoti-Uduaghan a ₦50 million bail in a case involving her and the Nigerian government.

The bail came after she pleaded not guilty to an alleged defamation charge preferred against her.

In the ruling, the judge, Chizoba Orji, granted the female lawmaker bail with one surety, who must be a “responsible resident” of the FCT and have landed property in the nation’s capital.

The judge adjourned the case to September 23, 2025, for continuation of the trial.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, currently suspended by the Senate, had urged Nigerians to hold Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo, and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, responsible if she and her supporters were attacked.