Court remands four herdsmen over alleged kidnapping in Oyo

Vincent UFUOMA
Lagos man dupes girlfriend
File Photo: Court Symbol of Justice

FOUR herdsmen have been remanded in prison for alleged kidnapping in Oyo State.

The culprits, which include Ibrahim Ahmadu, 20; Mohammadu Dariya, 28; Shehu Usman, 23; and Abubakar Siddi, 25, were remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town on Tuesday by an Ibadan Magistrate Court in a case of conspiracy, kidnapping, and demanding ransom brought against them by the police.

Police Prosecution Counsel Opeyemi Olagunju accused them of having kidnapped one Abubakar Shehu at about 1 am on the 7th of July 2021 from his Father’s camp to collect a ransom.

Olagunju said the suspects demanded N30 million ransom from the victim’s father, Shehu Umaru.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of section 3 (1) (2) and was punishable under section 4 (2), 10 of the Oyo State Kidnapping ( Prohibition ) Law 2016.

The Presiding Judge Olaide Hamzat said the court lack the power to hear the case.

Hamzat directed the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR.

