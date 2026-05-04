Court remands influencer ‘Justice Crack’ in SSS custody

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja on Monday, May 4, ordered the remand of social media influencer, Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as “Justice Crack,” in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) over alleged cybercrime-related offences.

Chidiebere was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on cybercrime, breach of public peace and felony. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the court session, prosecution counsel, Mark Oruba, urged the court to remand him in SSS custody on security grounds, but the defence opposed the request, noting that he intended to file bail application later this week.

In a brief ruling, the presiding judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, granted the application and adjourned the case until May 25 for trial and hearing of the bail request.

According to reports, tension broke out at the court premises as a group of youths blocked SSS operatives from taking the defendant away.

The protesters formed a human barricade, chanting “Free Justice Crack” and demanding his release.

Reports further indicated that security operatives made several attempts to move through the crowd without using force. After a brief standoff, they succeeded in escorting the defendant into a waiting vehicle and left the premises.

Background

The case followed growing controversy surrounding the influencer’s recent social media posts on the welfare of Nigerian soldiers.

Chidiebere, known for his commentary on public affairs, had shared viral videos in late April in which some soldiers complained about poor feeding and treatment in conflict areas. The posts sparked widespread reactions online.

Amid the backlash, he was reported missing on April 28 after leaving his Abuja residence, with his family raising concerns over his whereabouts.

The Nigerian Army later confirmed his arrest, stating that he was picked up alongside some soldiers featured in the videos. While the soldiers remain in military custody for internal disciplinary processes, the Army said the influencer was handed over to civil authorities for further investigation.

In a statement released by the Army Acting Director of Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, a colonel, the military stated that the activist was being investigated for a potential breach of the Armed Forces’ Social Media Policy.

The military authorities alleged that Chidiebere’s interactions with the soldiers went beyond reporting welfare issues, claiming he actively incited personnel toward acts of subversion.

“Preliminary report reveals that the soldiers discussed wide range of issues with Justice Chidiebere who seemed to be inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system. An example was a chat bothering on subversion which Chidiebere had with the soldiers,” she stated.

It further emphasised the danger of such interactions, stating, “A situation where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion has far-reaching implications on discipline and national security.”