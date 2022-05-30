28.1 C
Abuja

Court remands Okorocha in EFCC custody over alleged N2.9bn fraud

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Senator Rochas Okorocha.
Senator Rochas Okorocha.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

AN Abuja Federal High Court has ordered the detention of a former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission pending the determination of his bail application.

The development followed Okorocha’s arraignment on 17 counts including money laundering and N2.9 billion fraud filed by the EFCC.

READ ALSO:

EFCC finally arrests Okorocha after laying siege to his residence

2023: EFCC gives reason for presence at PDP presidential primary

EFCC arrests former Speaker Patricia Etteh over alleged fraud

Police commission promotes ex-EFCC boss Magu despite pending investigation report

- Advertisement -

Okorocha, who currently represents Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

He was accused of conspiring with others, including a member of the APC, Anyim Chinenye, and five companies, to steal from public coffers.

The five companies are: Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited and Legend World Concepts Limited.

When the proceedings began, the lawmaker took a stand in the dock, after which the charges were read to him.

In his response, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The second defendant in the suit, Anyim Chinenye, and the five companies also pleaded not guilty.

Justice Inyang thereafter ordered the detention of former governor in EFCC custody and adjourned to Tuesday to hear his bail application.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

Thomson Foundation offers course on African storytelling

THOMSON Foundation, in partnership with Africa No Filter, is inviting registration to its course “African...
Diaspora News

Liz Cambage denies using racial slur at Nigeria’s D’tigress

AUSTRALIAN Basketball star Liz Cambage, accused of using racial slur against Nigeria's D'tigress players...
Health and Environment

NCDC confirms one dead as Nigeria records 21 cases of monkeypox

A 40-year-old has died of monkeypox in Nigeria, the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)...
Impact

How Nigerian govt’s solar project is providing regular power supply to Niger Delta Communities

By Arinze Chijioke IN this report, Arinze Chijioke tells the story of how communities in...
Crime

PFN, CAN condemn kidnap of Methodist Prelate, others in Abia

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow Nigerian govt’s solar project is providing regular power supply to Niger Delta Communities
Next articleNCDC confirms one dead as Nigeria records 21 cases of monkeypox

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.