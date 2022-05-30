Court remands Okorocha in EFCC custody over alleged N2.9bn fraud

— 1 min read

AN Abuja Federal High Court has ordered the detention of a former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission pending the determination of his bail application.

The development followed Okorocha’s arraignment on 17 counts including money laundering and N2.9 billion fraud filed by the EFCC.

Okorocha, who currently represents Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

He was accused of conspiring with others, including a member of the APC, Anyim Chinenye, and five companies, to steal from public coffers.

The five companies are: Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited and Legend World Concepts Limited.

When the proceedings began, the lawmaker took a stand in the dock, after which the charges were read to him.

In his response, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The second defendant in the suit, Anyim Chinenye, and the five companies also pleaded not guilty.

Justice Inyang thereafter ordered the detention of former governor in EFCC custody and adjourned to Tuesday to hear his bail application.