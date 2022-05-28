29.8 C
Abuja

2023: EFCC gives reason for presence at PDP presidential primary

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it sent operatives to the ongoing presidential primary elections of the major opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the National Stadium in Abuja to monitor delegates’ inducement and financial malpractices.

According to PUNCH, the Public Relations Officer of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said, “Our operatives are at the ongoing PDP presidential primary elections at the MKO Abiola Stadium to monitor the exercise and, most especially, to check delegates inducement and other financial malpractices.”

The ICIR had earlier noticed the appearance of the EFCC operatives at the venue of the primary election.

There are unconfirmed reports of alleged vote-buying and bribing of delegates at the venue.

The main opposition party is holding its primary today and tomorrow to pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

BREAKING: Tambuwal steps down for Atiku

THE governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal has withdrawn from the 2023 People's Democratic...
Elections

INEC colluded with APC to extend date for primaries – Ortom

THE Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...
Political Parties

2023: PDP convention an end to APC era – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

Chidoka accuses academics of festering corruption in Nigeria’s electoral process

A FORMER Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osita Chidoka, has...
Elections

‘Phones not allowed around cubicle’ as voting set to commence at PDP’s presidential primary

VOTING is set to commence anytime soon at the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBREAKING: Tambuwal steps down for Atiku

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.