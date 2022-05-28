2023: EFCC gives reason for presence at PDP presidential primary

— 1 min read

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it sent operatives to the ongoing presidential primary elections of the major opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the National Stadium in Abuja to monitor delegates’ inducement and financial malpractices.

According to PUNCH, the Public Relations Officer of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said, “Our operatives are at the ongoing PDP presidential primary elections at the MKO Abiola Stadium to monitor the exercise and, most especially, to check delegates inducement and other financial malpractices.”

The ICIR had earlier noticed the appearance of the EFCC operatives at the venue of the primary election.

There are unconfirmed reports of alleged vote-buying and bribing of delegates at the venue.

The main opposition party is holding its primary today and tomorrow to pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.