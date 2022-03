— 1 min read

AN Abuja Federal High Court on Monday sacked 20 members of the Cross River State House of Assembly for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered the sack of the lawmakers while delivering judgment in a suit filed by the PDP.

He held that the lawmakers, having abandoned the political party that sponsored them to power, ought to vacate their seats.

