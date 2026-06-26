Court sentences Boko Haram member to death by hanging

THE FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has sentenced a member of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Alkali Yarima, popularly known as La’ari, to death by hanging after finding him guilty of taking part in the 2015 attack on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The judgement was delivered on Friday by one of the court justices, James Omotosho, who also imposed several prison terms on the convict for other terrorism-related offences.

Apart from the death sentence, the court ordered that Yarima serve life imprisonment for undergoing weapons and arms training in preparation for terrorist activities. He was also sentenced to 35 years in prison for belonging to the outlawed Boko Haram sect, while another charge earned him a 30-year jail term. In addition, the judge handed him 10 years’ imprisonment on each of three separate counts.

The seven-count case, marked FHC/KNJ/CR/971/2026, was brought before the court by the Federal Government. The charges were dated May 26 and filed on May 29 by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, a senior advocate.

According to the prosecution, Yarima, identified with Chest Number 1636 from the Lawanti area of Mafa Local Government Area in Borno State, remained a member of Boko Haram between 2009 and the time he was arrested in 2015.

The government further alleged that he accepted “Da’awah from Mohammed Yusuf (founder of Boko Haram)”, an offence punishable under Section 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention Amendment) Act, 2013.

On the count that resulted in a life sentence, prosecutors told the court that the convict engaged in conduct in preparation to commit acts of terrorism when he travelled to an Arab country for training on arms and weapon handling. The offence is punishable under Section 21 of the Terrorism (Prevention Amendment) Act, 2013.

The court also found him guilty of participating in the 2015 assault on Maiduguri, an offence under Section 2(1) of the same law. That conviction attracted the death penalty.

Although terrorism trials are commonly conducted at the Federal High Court in Kainji, Niger State, this particular case was heard and concluded in Abuja.

Speaking after the judgement, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a senor advocate, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling terrorism across the country.

He said, “We will fight with every inch of our blood to ensure that we make Nigeria a safe place for everybody.”

The minister added that the government would continue to pursue individuals involved in terrorism and other violent crimes to strengthen national security and protect the lives of citizens.

(NAN)