Court stops Kano anti-graft agency from arresting Ganduje

Beloved JOHN

Former governor of Kano state, Umar Ganduje
Former governor of Kano state, Umar Ganduje

A Federal High Court in Kano has restrained the Kano Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission and other security operatives from harassing, arresting, inviting, or detaining the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The court also restrained them from arresting Ganduje’s family members or any appointee who served in his administration.

The presiding judge, Justice A. M. Liman, gave the directive on Friday, July 7.

The directive will remain effective pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion.

Ganduje had approached the court asking for a perpetual restraining order to declare his invitation in connection to a video illegal.

The former governor is being investigated for video clips allegedly showing him receiving dollars from a contractor during his first tenure in office.

    In 2018, Ganduje was allegedly captured in a secret video made public by a journalist, Jafaar Jagaar, where he was seen allegedly receiving bundles of dollar notes from a contractor and stuffing them inside his flowing dress ‘babanriga’ dress.

    The EFCC had invited Ganduje, along with the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Danlami Hayyo, and the Accountant-General of Kano State, Shehu Mu’azu, for interrogation.

    Liman directed that the order would remain in operation until the hearing of the motion for the enforcement of Ganduje’s fundamental human rights scheduled for July 14, 2023.

    The other respondents named in the suit are the Nigeria Police, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police Kano State, State Security Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Attorney-General of the Federation, Attorney-General of Kano State, and Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

