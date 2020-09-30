COVID-19: Abdulrasaq announces date for reopening of Kwara schools

By Abiodun JAMIU

THE Kwara State Government has announced October 5 for the reopening of publicf primary and secondary schools in the state.

It furthered directed that tertiary institutions in the state can reopen from October 12 in accordance with the decision of their respective management

Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, Kwara State Commissioner for Information disclosed this in a statement oon Wednesday after a meeting by government representatives with stakeholders in the state’s education sector.

“With various training held for teachers on how to protect themselves and students from the COVID-19 infection, improved manpower in monitoring and case tracings, and appreciable guarantee of some protection for the children, the government hereby directs the reopening of elementary schools from October 5,” Afolabi-Oshatimehin said.

“Similarly, state-owned tertiary institutions are to reopen from October 12 or as may be determined by their respective governance structures.”

The ICIR had earlier reported how staggered preparation by the state government marred the reopening of schools for preparing for their final exams

The Commissioner who cautioned against complacency while dealing with the pandemic urged the school authorities to ensure that safety measures put in place are strictly adhered to by the students.

“COVID-19 is still with us. The government, therefore, urges school authorities to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, including physical distance, use of face masks, and constant washing of hands with soap and water, in order to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus.

“The government similarly wishes our students and teacher a safe stay in school while promising to continue to do its best to keep the citizens safe at all times. Schools with scanty regards for safety protocols risk being shut.”