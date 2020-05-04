COVID-19: Development Control Department gives guidelines to construction workers in FCT

THE Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has released guidelines with regards to the easing of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic (Corona Virus) lockdown in the FCT.

Mukhtar Galadima, the Director, Development Control, in a press statement on Monday directed all owners of all construction sites (including public institution sites) to ensure full compliance with the guidelines in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the FCT.

The statement said the concerned entities are urged to be guided and ensure full compliance to the guidelines in order to avoid the relevant sanctions which include sealing of sites and possible prosecution.

The guidelines are stated below:

All construction sites must provide facilities for hand washing tor all

workers and visitors, this includes additional provision of alcohol- based

sanitizers.

All workers on construction sites must observe social/physical

distancing of not less than 2 meters, including other relevant safety measures.

All workers and visitors to construction sites are required to compulsory

wash and sanitize their hands prior to entering and leaving the sites.

Construction sites of a single structure (Residential Building) shall not

have more than 8 Numbers of workers.

Construction sites of a single structure (Commercial Building) shall not

have more than 15 Numbers of workers.

Construction sites of multiple structures (Major Commercial/ Residential

Estate) shall not have more than 35 Numbers of workers or as may be determined by the Council.

The Director however, urged the general public is to report any contravention of the provision(s) of this guidelines by any construction site(s) to the Department of Development Control for prompt action.