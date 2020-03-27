COVID-19: FCT gets N500m UBA donation to fight scourge

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday received a N500million donation from the United Bank for Africa (UBA) to fight the COVID- 19 pandemic in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

A statement by Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister disclosed that the cheque of N500million was received by the the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello from the Vice Chairman of UBA, Joe Keshi, who led a delegation of the bank on a solidarity visit to FCTA.

According to Ogunleye, the FCT Minister said the donation was the first hefty sum received by the FCT Administration since the onset of COVID- 19.

Bello who commended UBA for such a generous donation, said the money would serve as a major boost in the efforts by the Administration to nip the spread of the virus in the bud in the FCT.

He assured that FCTA was working hand in hand with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that the centre gets the necessary working tools.

The Minister said plans were already in motion to grade the road leading to the NCDC testing office in Gaduwa for ease of access, adding that the donation would go a long way to ensure that the job is done as soon as possible.

Bello who described the Chairman of UBA, Tony Elumelu as a great philanthropist, said he was not surprised that the Financial Institution was the first to make such a donation to the FCT to help fight the pandemic.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman, Keshi said the donation was a part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and a show of support to FCTA in the face of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Keshi expressed concern over the likelihood of a spread in densely populated areas of the country and called on well-meaning Nigerians to join hands to fight the disease.

He said N200million of the sum was being set aside for the NCDC, explaining that the donation was to strengthen the testing capacity of the Centre.