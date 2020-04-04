Promoting Good Governance.

Covid-19: FG considers two-month free electricity for Nigerians

By Samad UTHMAN

OLUFEMI Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the  House of Representatives, has said that the House is considering a second stimulus bill that will provide Nigerians with free electricity supply for two months.

Gbajabimila disclosed this on Saturday after a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Ahmed Zainab, noting that the measures would help to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that proposed stimulus bill will boost the economy through the informal sector adding that it would be considered immediately the House of Representatives reconvenes from the ongoing break.

The Speaker further disclosed that the House leadership had engaged the distribution companies (DISCos) in the last few days to work the details.

It could be recalled The ICIR earlier published how National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) last Tuesday made a temporary U-turn on the date it initially set for a new electricity tariff to take effect,  which made the Commission to direct the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) to present a comprehensive plan to realise the revenue requirements as well as strategies to provide Nigerians with stable power  before  June 30, 2021.

The was coming after NERC had earlier issued a directive for the commencement of new tariff on 1 April, 2020 but it stated in a new order with reference number: NERC/198/2020 “that due to complaints from the end-use customers such as poor service delivery, inadequate provision of prepaid meters, hours of guaranteed supply and the COVID-19 pandemic, the old date set at tomorrow is no longer valid.”

