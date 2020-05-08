COVID-19: German government donates protective equipments to Nigerian Police

THE German government has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigerian Police Force.

The German Deputy Ambassador, Helmut Kulitz handed over the equipments in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Kulitz, the equipments are to aid the NPF’s fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria.

He added that the donation is part of a joint three-year programme with aim to strengthen the NPF on capacity building in forensics, processes and procedures for criminal investigation, human rights, as well as strengthening cooperation mechanisms.

“The NPF is at the forefront of ensuring that various measures taken by the government are respected and enforced, in line with Nigerian law and international human rights standards, and therefore needs additional protective equipment.” Kulitz said.

Part of the donated equipments includes, hand sanitisers, disposable coveralls, sanitizing spray, KN95 face masks, handheld digital infra-red temperature readers and disposable latex hand gloves.

The equipments were handed over to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anthony Michael Ogbizi, represented by DCP Umar Sanda.

The three-year programme with the Nigeria Police Force is sponsored by the German government with € 3 million.

The scheme which started in July 2019 is implemented by German Development Cooporation (GIZ).

The Nigeria Police authorities on Thursday also confirmed the donations in a tweet post on its official Twitter handle.