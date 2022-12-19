COVID-19: NAFDAC warns of fake test kits

THE National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians about counterfeit COVID-19 Antigen test kits in circulation.

The notification was made known in a public alert released to newsmen by NAFDAC on Sunday, December 18.

COVID-19 Antigen test helps detect certain proteins in the virus. They are designed to tell in a few minutes whether someone is infectious or not.

Unlike every other COVID-19 test, Antigen tests are more affordable, cheaper, easier to use, and provide results within 15 minutes at the point of care.

The counterfeit BTNX-incorporated COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits were disclosed to NAFDAC by Health Canada.

NAFDAC quoted Health Canada as saying that the fake test kits were sold online in 25-pack boxes by a distributor called Healthful Plus, who does not have the required license.

According to NAFDAC, the packaging of the substandard kits resembles the authentic BTNX Inc. products in color and typeface and uses BTNX incorporation.

The agency noted that the device identifier ‘COV-19 C25’ also has several key differences, adding that it was labeled as manufactured by ‘Health Advance Inc’ instead of BTNX Inc.

NAFDAC stated that on the packaging, Health Advance was identified as the ‘official’ Canadian distributor of the counterfeit products, adding that it had a claim of endorsement by government authorities such as Health Canada.

“Genuine COVID-19 Antigen test kit helps detect certain proteins in the virus. Rapid antigen tests are designed to tell in a few minutes whether someone is infected or not.

“It is recommended as a high-performing test for individuals with symptoms, high-risk populations, and health care or casual workers.

“Counterfeit health products are imitations of authentic products. The safety and effectiveness of these counterfeit kits have not been assessed.

“The genuine manufacturer BTNX Inc. has confirmed that the devices were counterfeit,” the agency stated.

NAFDAC advised wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies and consumers to ensure that their products are obtained from authentic and reliable sources.

The agency warned that those in possession of the counterfeit product should immediately discontinue sale or use and submit stock to its nearest office.

Healthcare providers and consumers are encouraged to report suspected counterfeit health products to NAFDAC through 0800-162-3322 or email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

The agency also advised members of the public to report adverse effects via Pharmacovigilance@ NAFDAC.gov.ng, and e-reporting platforms www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the med safety application for download.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) broke out in Wuhan, China, on December 8, 2019.

The first confirmed case in Nigeria was announced on February 27, 2020, after an Italian national in Lagos tested positive for the virus.

The ICIR reported the NPHCDA as saying, over 54 per cent of the target population has been fully vaccinated, translating to over 60 million persons.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on 12 December said pre-arrival or post-arrival testing for COVID-19 was no longer a prerequisite for travelers, irrespective of vaccination status.