Covid-19: NNPC donates medical equipment to Abuja hospital

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has donated medical equipment to the University of Abuja teaching hospital over the spread of the coronavirus in the federal capital territory.

In a statement signed by the group general manager, group public affairs division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, he said: “handing over of the medical equipment is part of the concerted effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country”.

“Government cannot do this alone. Health systems, the world over are getting overwhelmed. Countries with stronger health systems are struggling to contain the pandemic. In light of this, the Oil and Gas Industry is collaborating to strengthen Nigeria’s response to the pandemic. These efforts, coordinated by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, will support government agencies in providing urgently needed resources both human and materials required to curb this pandemic,” Mallam Mele Kyari stated

Kyari handed over an oxygen generating plant, one brand new ambulance vehicles, one big ventilator, and a small ventilator to the hospital.

Other donated medical equipment include patient monitor, hospital beds, bedside cupboards, overtop tables, air conditioners, fully automated 5-part hematology analyser and semi-automated chemistry analyser.

The board also added an alert blood culture analyser, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) device, pro-excess Samsung printer, binocular microscope, tabletop centrifuge, and pipettes, were all donated and handed over to the University of Abuja Teaching hospital.

Kyari commended the Honourable Minister of Health and the entire Ministry, the NCDC, the Public Health Department (PHD) of FCT, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital and the entire medical community in the Country for their efforts in combating the virus, stressing that the NNPC remained grateful for their dedication in safeguarding the lives of Nigerians.

“It is obvious that to fight this menace, we all have to collaborate to ensure that Nigeria defeats this virus,” Mallam Kyari appealed.

On his part, the Medical Director of NNPC Medical Services Limited, Dr. Mohammed Zango, said the corporation as a responsible organization, was making the donation to meet the urgent medical needs of the isolation centre in Abuja and to make the centre more effective in delivering its mandate.

Out of the one hundred and eleven cases of coronavirus infection confirmed so far in Nigeria, the federal capital territory, Abuja ranks second with over twenty persons tested positive.

The University of Abuja Teaching hospital isolation center is one of few working isolation centers in the country.