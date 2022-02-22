COVID-19: NPHCDA launches mass vaccination strategy, site finder

— 1 min read

THE National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has launched the Service Delivery, Communication, Accountability, Logistics, Electronic Reporting and Supportive Supervision (SCALES 2.0) Strategy for COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the program in Abuja on Tuesday, Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire said NPHCDA introduced the SCALES strategy in November 2021 to rapidly ramp up COVID-19 vaccination by expanding access to vaccines outside health facilities.

In line with the SCALES strategy, mass vaccination sites have been established at public places such as markets, parks, shopping malls, schools, mosques and churches.

The minister observed that although the SCALES strategy has helped in ramping up COVID-19 vaccination in the country, the proportion of fully vaccinated Nigerians has remained low.

“Unfortunately, most people are reluctant to take their second dose for various reasons including fear of a repeat of the mild side effects they may have experienced with the first dose.

“The Federal Government, through NPHCDA, continues to strive to make COVID-19 vaccination more accessible to the people. I am glad that every Nigerian can now be guided to the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site from the comfort of their homes and from their phones,” Ehanire said.

The SCALES strategy involves the integration of COVID-19 vaccination with childhood routine immunization for eligible adults 18 years and above and children zero to two years respectively, leveraging mass vaccination campaigns, routine immunization fixed sessions, outreach services and mobile services.

- Advertisement -

As a result of the strategy, all childhood vaccination campaigns, including administration of vitamin A, will now be done alongside COVID-19 vaccination at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Noting that currently there are over 30 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in the country, the minister called on all eligible persons that are yet to be vaccinated to go to the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site.

He also urged those who have received their first dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to take their second dose when due, to be fully vaccinated and protected.