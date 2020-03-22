Covid-19: Oyo govt confirms index case In Ibadan

Samad UTHMAN

THE oyo state government has confirmed an index case of Coronavirus in Ibadan, the capital city.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde confirmed this in a tweet through his official handle.

The index case was confirmed in Bodija, a suburb in Ibadan.

According to the the governor, “The covid-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back positive. The result was released at 17:35pm of march 21, 2020”

Another suspected case in the state who just returned from Texas, United States has been kept in self-isolation, the governor has tweeted.

Makinde urged other returnees to indentify self to the state’s health ministry official, and self isolate for 14days.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has earlier today confirmed three new cases in Lagos, including (NCDC) Oyo’s index case, summing up the number to four newly confirmed cases in Nigeria.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the confirmation of 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria, comprising 3 in Abuja, and 7 in Lagos, the epicentre of the virus.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria is currently battling with 25 confirmed cases of the novel virus and 2 persons already have been released.

The places where cases of Coronavirus have been established include: Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The ICIR reported days ago about the non-availability of test centres for the virus in the whole of Nigeria’s northern and south-eastern parts.

This situation has been condemned by the Senate president Ahmed Lawan and concerned Nigerians in the past week, saying the virus will be uncontrollable if confirmed in these regions