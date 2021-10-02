30.9 C
Abuja

COVID-19: Rather than live in fear, get vaccinated, Adeboye tells members

Olugbenga ADANIKIN

AS COVID-19 hesitancy persists in the country, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the weekend, asked members of his congregation to get vaccinated rather than continue to live in fear.

He said he would rather be vaccinated of COVID-19 so that he c toould continue to preach the gospel.

The clergy spoke Friday night at the monthly Holy Ghost Service programme of the church held at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to him, the mercies of God had kept the country this far.

He explained that even when asked to be vaccinated 100 times to enable him to proclaim the gospel, he would.

“I have never said to you, ‘Don’t be vaccinated.’ You’ve never heard that from me. Rather than live in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated will put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“Daddy, are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say that I cannot come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ,” Adeboye said.

He added that, “If vaccination or no vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work God has called me to do, even if they ask me to be vaccinated 100 times, I will be vaccinated.

“So, don’t ever say that you heard from me, that I said that you should not be vaccinated.”

Nigeria has battled with COVID-19 vaccine disinformation even among the local clergy.

Prominent among personalities who have promoted vaccine hesitancy are Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode has since received the jab even after discouraging most Nigerians through his viral posts on social media.

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel David Oyedepo made clear his position on the vaccine. He said would rather not be used as guinea pig.

Meanwhile, as of July 13, the Federal Government, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has vaccinated over 3.9 million Nigerians nationwide.

The Reuters COVID-19 vaccine tracker shows that only 1 percent of Nigeria’s population has been fully vaccinated.

The Federal Government, is, however, increasing its campaign to ensure people get vaccinated against the disease.

Olugbenga is an Investigative Reporter with The ICIR. Email address: [email protected] Twitter handle: @OluAdanikin

