COVID-19: Sanwo-olu cancels independence day parade in Lagos

BABAJIDE Sanwo-olu, Governor of Lagos State has cancelled the parade and other activities scheduled to mark the nation’s 60th independence anniversary that would involve the gathering of more than 50 people.

Sanwo-olu gave the directive in a statement by Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy issued on Wednesday, noting that the decision was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Omotoso said the governor, “congratulates Lagosians on this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country. They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones.

He urged Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease.

“They are to keep embracing physical distancing and washing of hands with soap and water. Anybody who feels unwell should stay indoors and contact health authorities,” Sanwo-olu said.

“The police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts these directives in the interest of all of us, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur.”

Since its outbreak in Nigeria, Lagos State has accounted for the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with a total number of 19,310 confirmed cases. It has 15,246 recoveries with 205 deaths.