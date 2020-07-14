© 2019 - International Centre for Investigative Reporting
COVID-19: Watch what your child eats, avoid trans fats
Childhood obesity is a growing global threat that seems to be worsening with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. With children at home and indulging in foods like noodles, fries, cakes and pizza among others, there is growing concern about, how much trans-unsaturated fatty acids also called trans-fatty acids (TFA) or trans fat, they are ingesting in these foods and what it may mean for their health. – Adie Vanessa Offiong writes.