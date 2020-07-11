COVID-19: Weak laws, poverty worsen gender-based violence in Bauchi during lockdown (PART 1)

The partial lockdown introduced in Bauchi State in March to help tame the spread of the coronavirus pandemic might have exacerbated cases of rape, pedophiles and gender-based violence, accounts from civil society organizations handling rape cases in Bauchi has suggested.



Mrs. Comfort Attah, the Executive Director of Attah Sisters Helping Hands Foundation says in the month of March 2020 alone, her organisation has received reports of 35 rape cases from different parts of the state.



Within a period of 3 months, Mrs. Attah said her organization has recorded 82 rape cases, but regretted that none of the perpetrators were brought to book.



She said because of the partial lockdown, courts were not on sessions from March to June, leaving many rape cases untried.



"From March when COVID-19 started coming up, we started having increase in cases, so scary and so weary", she said.



Mrs. Attah said her organization "developed a committee called 'community peace observers'; this community peace observers are people in the community that report cases through community leaders."



She said the method has helped her organization in tracking some of the rape cases in Bauchi State.



"So, they are the ones calling us to tell us what is happening and we also trained them so that they will act like our eyes over there since we can't move because of COVID 19.



Agreeing with Mrs. Comfort, Yahcit Susan Dala, Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission in Bauchi also said the agency recorded 37 cases of rape between January 2020 and June, majority of which were reported during the covid-19 partial lockdown in the state.



Dala attributed the increase in the number of rape cases to "restriction on movements", saying, "People are forced to stay at home."



She said idleness might have led to the increase in the number of cases since the lockdown has forced the rapists to stay at home and sometimes at close proximity with their preys.



"That's why most abusers are known to the victims or rape survivors. So, because of the restrictions on movements, they are forced to stay in the same vicinity with the abusers."



Dala also said the increase in the number of rape cases may be as a result of the increase in awareness on the dangers associated with rape.



Figures reported to the Federation of Muslims Women Society of Nigeria, FOMWAN within a space of three months according to Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim Kilishi, the state Chairperson of the Organization stood at 46.



Of the 46 cases reported to her organization from March 2020 to June, none has been successfully tried Figures from Rahama Women Development Association and Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative stood at 13 and 17 cases respectively, from March to June



Reported data from the Bauchi State Police Command obtained by The ICIR revealed that 56 cases related to rape and pedophilia were documented from January to June 14.



Of the 56 cases, according to the Command, 50 were reported during the Coronavirus pandemic, an indication that further proves an increase in the number of cases during the Coronavirus pandemic.



Findings by this medium revealed that the rise in the number of rape cases due to Coronavirus pandemic may be attributed to many factors that include excessive poverty where job loss from parents and guardians force young girls to hawk, drugs addiction among rapists and idleness, among others.



For instance, the Police Public Relations officer, Bauchi State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, said during the period, many of the rapists arrested by the police were under the influence of drugs, majority of who may be addicted out of frustration of either job loss or poverty.



He said the inability of parents to shoulder the responsibilities of their children has also contributed in exposing them to danger, making it easy for them to be trapped by their predators.