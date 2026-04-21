Cross River confirms COVID-19 case

THE Cross River State Government has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the state, marking the first reported infection since 2022.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Health, Henry Ayuk, disclosed that the first reported case of the outbreak involved a 53-year-old Chinese national who worked with Lafarge and flew into the country on March 17 before falling ill.

“The protocols have been followed and confirmed that a 53-year-old Chinese who works in Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state has COVID-19. When this case was reported about three or four days ago, we decided to be careful to confirm and ensure that the processes involved in identifying and confirming every case of COVID-19 are duly followed,” he said.

Ayuk explained that the Chinese’s condition became worse at the medical facility in his office and had to be taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital. He noted that at the UCTH, samples were taken and all protocols followed; it was subsequently confirmed that he had symptoms of COVID-19.

“We are, however, happy to report that he is doing well,” the commissioner said.

Assuring residents that the state’s health system had been strengthened to effectively manage infectious disease outbreaks, the commissioner urged the public not to panic.

“But we are determined that for every ailment, every disease or outbreak, if it is identified here in the state, there should be no alarm. The state will do well in terms of surveillance or containment of an outbreak. Whatever it is, we will do our best to contain it. So, there is no alarm.

Also speaking, the State Epidemiologist, Inyang Ekpenyong, said the emergency response unit hds been activated, with contact tracing already underway to identify and monitor individuals who might have been exposed.

“The incubation period for this virus is usually between two and 14 days, but the Chinese flew into Nigeria from China on March 17 and started developing symptoms on April 10.

“This is well beyond the 14-day incubation period. Like I said, we are doing the line listing of those he may have come in contact with, as part of our containment efforts. We have also activated the emergency response centre and deployed rapid response teams to Akamkpa, where the victim works,” Ekpenyong added.

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