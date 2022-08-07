30.1 C
CWG: Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles gold, sets new record

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Tobi Amusan after her victory
NIGERIA’S Tobi Amusan won the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK), on Sunday.

The 25-year-old sprinter completed the 100m hurdles final in 12.30 seconds, ahead of Devyne Charlton from Bahamas who came second in 12.58s and Cindy Sember from England in third place with 12.59s.

Amusan’s 12.30 seconds finish also set a new Commonwealth Games record.

This is coming two weeks after she became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold as she stormed to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon.

Meanwhile, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha have also won gold in the women’s 4×100 relay final, finishing ahead of England and Jamaica in second and third place respectively.

Team Nigeria now has 11 gold, eight silver and 14 bronze, making a total of 33 medals.

Speaking after the race, Amusan said she was determined to accomplish her goals.

“Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goals to accomplish and it worked pretty well. I knew it was very fast but not this fast.”

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

