Daily Trust Dialogue: Insecurity, poor governance denying Nigerians democracy dividends – Olubadan

THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has warned that Nigeria’s persistent insecurity and weak governance structures continued to deny citizens the full benefits of democracy, despite 26 years of uninterrupted civilian rule.

The traditional ruler spoke on Thursday as special guest at the 23rd Daily Trust Dialogue held in Abuja, where he said that while the framework for democratic governance existed, its dividends remained largely unrealised for many Nigerians.

“We must also confront what is not working – starting with insecurity,” the Olubadan said, stressing that the Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar described Nigeria’s security challenges as “scattered insecurity.”

The monarch said insecurity in the country had lingered for too long.

“A Foreign Minister in Davos was pleading with the investors that what we have in Nigeria is not generalised insecurity but scattered insecurities. Well, I agree with him.

“As long as we have not yet had an insurrection, it’s still scattered. But it is lasting too long. It’s lasting too long,” he argued.

The Olubadan added that no “one feels truly safe,” noting that banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes had become unacceptable in a country seeking growth and stability.

He rejected claims that insecurity in Nigeria is religiously motivated, describing such narratives as misleading and driven by the interests of perpetrators. According to him, the prolonged nature of insecurity has created fear and uncertainty across the nation.

The Olubadan said Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democracy remains a historic achievement, particularly when compared with the instability of past republics and the era of military rule.

“One of the most significant achievements of the Fourth Republic is this milestone of over 26 years of continuous civilian government, something none of the previous republics attained. This has fostered greater democratic political stability compared to the era of military coups,” he said.

He also cited peaceful transitions of power, including instances where presidents accepted electoral defeat and attended handover ceremonies, as evidence of democratic maturity.

However, the monarch warned that democratic stability had not translated into effective governance or improved living conditions for citizens, questioning whether Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy had made life better for ordinary people.

“Can everyone access quality healthcare? Can people afford food? Do they have water in their homes?” he asked, describing these as the real indicators of economic progress.

The former governor of Oyo State also expressed concern over Nigeria’s electoral process, noting that the frequent resort to courts to resolve election outcomes undermined public confidence in democracy.

According to him, 80 to 90 per cent of election results are challenged in court, adding that democracy functions best when the people’s choice, not the courts, determines who governs.

He further identified corruption and weak institutions as key obstacles to national progress, warning against selective justice and politicised anti-corruption efforts.

“If you change from this party to that party, does that suddenly make you become a saint from devil?” he asked, urging institutions such as the police, EFCC, ICPC and DSS to uphold integrity and their oath of office.

On education, the Olubadan lamented the growing number of out-of-school children, recalling that earlier generations from poor backgrounds benefited from strong public education systems prioritised by government.

He also said Nigeria’s democratic experiment had yet to deliver fully on its promise.

“The framework for a beneficial democratic system exists in the Fourth Republic,” he said, adding that “the full potential of democratic rule remains largely unrealised for many citizens due to persistent governance, economic, and security issues.”

The ICIR reports that Nigeria has grappled with persistent insecurity for more than a decade, with violent threats evolving in different forms across the nation despite successive government interventions.

Beyond insecurity, governance challenges have compounded the crisis, with growing concerns about electoral credibility and judicial overreach in election outcome.