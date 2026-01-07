UN seeks improved protection of schools, civilians in Nigeria

Report by Esther Tomo

THE United Nations has called on Nigerian authorities to urgently strengthen the protection of civilians and schools, following a series of violent attacks in parts of the country, which left dozens dead and many abducted.

The call was made by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, on Tuesday, January 6, after reports of coordinated assaults on communities and public spaces in parts of Niger State.

According to the UN, at least 30 people were killed on January 3 during an attack on a village market in Kasuwan Daji, located in Borgu Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State. An unspecified number of people were abducted during the incident, while market stalls and nearby homes were set ablaze by the attackers.

The UN also reported additional violent incidents in Agwara LGA as well as in neighbouring Kwara and Ondo states, resulting in multiple casualties, including death and Kidnappings.

Agwara LGA was previously the scene of a mass abduction in November 2025, when more than 300 people were kidnapped during an attack on Saint Mary’s Catholic School. The abducted individuals were later released.

Fall described the attacks as grave violations of human rights, noting that they threatened the right to life, undermine the protection of civilians, particularly women and children and erode access to education.

He extended condolences to families who lost loved ones and called for the immediate release of all abducted persons, urging Nigerian authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attacks are held accountable in accordance with national and international human rights standards.

The UN further stressed that students, teachers, and educational institutions must be safeguarded from all forms of violence, emphasising that no child should be exposed to danger while pursuing education.

Fall also recalled the United Nations’ renewed call in November 2025 for Nigeria to fully implement the Safe Schools Declaration, a global commitment aimed at protecting schools and ensuring safe learning environments during conflict and insecurity.

The UN reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Nigerian government to enhance civilian protection and promote safer learning spaces across affected communities.