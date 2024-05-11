Dana Air sacks workers amid operational audit

DANA Air has temporarily laid off some of its workers amid an operational audit being conducted on it by the Nigerian regulatory authorities.

The airline’s head of corporate communications, Kingsley Ezenwa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, May 11.

The audit is to ensure the airline complies with necessary standards and regulations.

“In light of the ongoing audit, Dana Air has made the decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit.

“This decision has been made to ensure efficient management of resources and to facilitate a thorough review of operational procedures,” Ezenwa stated.

He said the management appreciated the sacked workers’ resilience and dedication and recognised the difficulties they had faced.

Ezenwa also said that the airline pledged to provide updates and support to its staff throughout the audit process, noting that the airline had commenced talks with lessors and was engaging stakeholders on the progress made so far.

“Dana Air therefore urges for calm and understanding from our very dedicated staff for their altruism,” he added.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) recently suspended the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Dana Air after one of its aircraft skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos State.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





The ICIR reported that 5N BKI aircraft belonging to Dana Air, which was carrying 83 passengers from Abuja, suffered a runway excursion at the Lagos Airport.

Dana Air suffered a similar suspension in July 2022 by the regulatory authority that halted its operations on account of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the regulatory authority.

In the statement on Saturday, the management said it was working to address any concerns and was preparing a restart plan that would ensure the safe and efficient resumption of operations.

“Dana Air is confident that with the continued support of its staff and stakeholders, it will overcome these challenges and emerge stronger than ever,” the statement added.