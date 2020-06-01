Dangiwa Umar writes Buhari, says lopsided appointments spell doom for Nigeria

DANGIWA Umar, a former military governor of Kaduna State has warned that lopsided appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari into the offices of the Federal Government would ruin and destruction to the country.



“Mr President, I regret that there are no kind or gentle words to tell you that your skewed appointments into the offices of the federal government, favouring some and frustrating others, shall bring ruin and destruction to this nation,” Umar, a retired Colonel, said in an open letter to the president.

Umar’s Open Letter “Mr President Please Belong To All Of Us, addressed to President Buhari was dated May 30, 2020 and personally signed by him.

In the letter, the vocal retired Colonel lamented that appointments made by the president gave undue preferences to some sections of the country at the expense of others even as he added that this is more pronounced in the leadership cadre of security services.

According to him, Nigeria has become “dangerously” polarized and risk sliding into crisis on account of these appointments.

While citing instances of appointment patterns of the then NPC-led Federal Government between 1965 and 1976, he said,” Mr President, as a witness and beneficiary, it is our expectation that you would emulate these great acts of statesmanship. Which is why we have continued to engage with you.”

He pointed out that the enthusiasm for celebrating his 5th year in office was not shared equally by the public.

Umar pointed out that many segments of the public were convinced that the president’s five years in office have not met the yearnings, expectations and change promised Nigerians.

However, he urged Buhari to check the lapses stating that his achievements at the end of eight years would not be measured solely by the physical infrastructure built by his administration but through intangible things” like how much you uplifted the spirit and moral tone of the nation.

“How well have you secured the nation from ourselves and from external enemies?” he added.

Umar stated that he was prompted to write the open letter, by the loud sounds of drums, singing and dancing that erupted within many groups in the last few days on the grounds that the president attained the 5th year in office as President of Nigeria.

“It comes as no surprise that enthusiasm for the celebration is not shared equally by segments of the public. While your admirers and supporters believe you have performed well, many others believe the five years you have been in office as our President has not met the yearnings, expectations and change promised Nigerians,” he said.

Still dwelling on the appointments made by the president, the former governor of Kaduna State further stated that the president should not gloss over the chaos that has overtaken appointments into government offices in his administration.

“All those who wish you and the country well must mince no words in warning you that Nigeria has become dangerously polarized and risk sliding into crisis on account of your administration’s lopsided appointments which continues to give undue preference to some sections of the country over others,” Umar said.

“Nowhere is this more glaring than in the leadership cadre of our security services.”