Dangote pays N1million to family of coalmine victim after The ICIR’s report

DANGOTE Coalmine Limited, a subsidiary of Dangote Group located in Ankpa Local Government Area, Kogi State has finally paid the sum of N1 million to the family of late Benedict Etonu.

Patience Etonu, daughter of the deceased, told The ICIR on Friday, stressing that the cheque was presented to her mother identified as Mrs. Etonu.

The money, paid as compensation by the Dangote Group was eventually cleared and deposited in the beneficiary’s family bank account.

“Yes, they have paid since last month,” patience, the deceased’s first child said.

“Mr Ahmadu gave us the cheque of N1 million,” she said.

Fredrick Ahmadu, the Awoakpali Community Representative to Dangote Coalmine, mediated between the coal-rich community and Dangote coal firm.

Ahamdu also shared some of the community concerns with the coalmine firm, while ensuring a mutual relationship between both parties.

The ICIR had earlier written a two-part investigation exposing the illegal operation of the Dangote’s company as it affects the rural communities, causing miscarriages and other environmental challenges.

The deceased who was categorised as a causal worker died in the coalmine during a landslide exclusively reported by The ICIR last year December.

Late Etonu was buried alive in the landslide with two heavy-duty coal mining machines and his body was recovered almost 24 hours after.

Following the report, Dangote, however, paid N200, 000 to the deceased family, and additional N29, 700 as late Etonu’s last month salary.

After The ICIR’s report on the mining operations mishap, N1million compensation was later given to the family of the deceased.

“As they gave us the cheque, my mother visited the bank and withdrew some money from it to take care of my sisters.”

Ahmadu and former Community Representative to Dangote Coalmine, Samuel Adejoh also confirmed the payment in an interview with The ICIR.

Regarding restoration of the polluted lands and water body in the community , Adejoh said the firm already commenced works, adding that the company also promised to start the implementation of the Community Development Agreement (CDA) soon.