Dangote Refinery restores petrol sales in Naira after FG’s Intervention

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Relief for Nigerians as Dangote slashes fuel price again to N825/ltr
PETROAN--Dangote-Refinery-Image used for illustration
THE Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reversed its decision to suspend the sale of petrol in naira following the intervention of the Federal Government’s naira-for-crude technical committee.

 

