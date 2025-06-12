back to top

Dangote retires as chairman of his sugar refinery after 2 decades

Business and Economy
Change in NNPCL leadership will save Nigeria - Dangote
File Photo :ALIKO DANGOTE
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

ALIKO Dangote has officially retired as chairman of the Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, having served for 20 years, to comply with corporate governance guidelines.

The Dangote Sugar Refinery announced this in a statement on Thursday, June 12, signed by its company secretary, Temitope Hassan.

His retirement is to take effect on June 16, 2025.

A founding director of the Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote has, during his tenure, shaped the company’s growth and market leadership.

The renowned industrialist has played a pivotal role in the company’s expansion, ensuring steady shareholder value, solidifying its corporate governance framework, and navigating key industry developments.

“In line with the principles of good corporate governance and succession planning, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc hereby announces the retirement of our esteemed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON), effective June 16, 2025,” the company stated.

During his tenure, the company executed major backward integration Projects in Adamawa, Taraba, and Nasarawa States, aimed at strengthening its supply chain and boosting domestic sugar production.


     

     

    “He also played an instrumental role in shaping the company’s strategy and culture, thereby building a robust foundation for growth and sustenance,” the company noted.

    Following his retirement, the board of the Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc said it had appointed Arnold Ekpe, an independent non-executive director, as the company’s new chairman effective June 16, 2025.

    A renowned banking executive, Ekpe brings extensive leadership experience to the role, having previously held senior positions in the financial sector and other key industries.

    Ekpe is expected to build upon the company’s successes, further solidifying its market position and long-term sustainability.

