Dangote shows petroleum market dominance with jet fuel sale to Saudi Aramco

THE Dangote Petrochemical refinery company is currently showing market dominance in Nigeria’s petroleum industries with the latest sales of two cargoes of aviation fuel to Saudi Aramco-the national oil company of Saudi Arabia.

The chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote confirmed the development on Wednesday, February 5, when the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) visited the Dangote Fertiliser Limited and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

“We are reaching the ambitious goals we set for ourselves, and I’m pleased to announce that we’ve just sold two cargoes of jet fuel to Saudi Aramco,” the billionaire and wealthiest African businessman said.

The ICIR had earlier reported that the ramping up of production at the Dangote refinery is seen to be pushing some European refineries which hitherto serviced the Nigerian market out of business.

Nigeria largely imports most of its petroleum products from Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, India, and the Korean Republic.

The Dangote refinery, which began operations in January last year, started producing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in September, years after the country had relied solely on importation for its fuel needs with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) superintending the import over the years.

Since then the refinery has exported petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel to other countries within and outside Africa.

In its monthly report for January 2025, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stated that the emergence of Dangote refinery has reduced the importation of petroleum products from Europe to Nigeria.

“The ongoing operational ramp-up efforts at Nigeria’s new Dangote refinery and its gasoline (petrol) exports to the international market will likely weigh further on the European gasoline market.

“Continued gasoline production in Nigeria, a country that has relied heavily on imports to meet its domestic fuel needs in the past, will most likely continue to free up gasoline volumes in international markets which will call for new destinations and flow adjustments for the extra volumes going forward,” OPEC stated.

An energy analyst, Adeola Adenikinju, had also told The ICIR that several European refineries which are used to refining Nigeria’s crude may have to seek alternatives with the emergence of Dangote Refinery.

Saudi Aramco is the world’s largest oil producer and a leading integrated oil and gas company globally.

According to Dangote, since the commencement of production in 2024, the refinery has steadily increased its output, reaching 550,000 barrels per day.

Stakeholders have been lamenting how Nigeria has become a dumping ground for foreign products, calling for support for entrepreneurs to become global players.

Nigeria, with over 200 million people, is still dependent on imports to feed its citizens but the Dangote refinery boss believes the private sector is important to national development.

He is optimistic that the country’s challenges can largely be overcome by providing gainful employment to its people.

He also believes in the free market concept, which should not be used as a pretext for continued import dependence, stating that developed and developing nations, including the USA and China, actively protect their domestic industries to safeguard jobs and promote self-sufficiency.

He is worried about the significant challenges involved in setting up industries in Nigeria, particularly the substantial capital investment required due to the lack of infrastructure.

He noted that investors are often forced to take on responsibilities for essential services such as power, roads, and ports – services that should be provided by the government.

Dangote added that his refinery’s world-class standards and advanced technologies have enabled it to export products to global markets as he’s keen on openining more global frontiers for his petroleum market.