Dangote Refinery partners MRS to sell petrol at N935 per litre

DANGOTE Refinery said it had reached an agreement with MRS Oil Nigeria to sell petrol at N935 per litre nationwide at the marketer’s retail outlets.

The group’s chief branding and communications officer, Anthony Chiejina, made this known in a statement on Saturday, December 21.

He said the price reduction had taken effect in Lagos, and would be offered nationwide from Monday.

“To ensure that this price reduction gets to the end consumer, we have signed a partnership with MRS to sell petrol from its retail outlets nationwide at N935 per litre,” Chiejina said.

He said the Dangote Refinery called on other oil marketers including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Retail outlets to collaborate to ensure Nigerians enjoy high-quality petrol at discounted prices.

“The Dangote Refinery is for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians. We will therefore continue to work with various value chain players to deliver high-quality petrol at cheaper prices.

“Our aim is for all Nigerians to have ready access to high-quality petroleum products that are good for their vehicles, good for their health, and good for their pockets,” Chiejina added.

The Dangote Refinery had on December 19 slashed its petrol price to N899.50 per litre from N970 at its refinery loading gantry to marketers to provide succour to Nigerians during the Yuletide.

Meanwhile, the president of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the positive impact of the naira for crude swap deal on the Nigerian economy, which he said had led to a reduction in prices of petroleum products in the country.