Dart Center opens application for Ochberg fellowship

​THE Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma is currently accepting applications for the 2025 Ochberg Fellowship.

This is a weeklong seminar designed for senior and mid-career journalists aiming to deepen their understanding of emotional trauma and upscaling their reporting on conflict, tragedy, and violence.

The Ochberg Fellowships are open to exceptional journalists from any part of the world. with at least five years of professional journalism experience working across all media.

The fellowship would take place from July 29 to August 3, 2025, at Columbia University in New York City.

The application deadline is March 3, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET.

To apply, please visit the official application portal here.

For detailed guidelines and eligibility criteria, refer to the Ochberg Fellowship Guidelines. If you have any questions, you can contact the Dart Center at programs@dartcenter.org.