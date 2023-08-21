DATA: What N218 million senators ‘holiday’ allowance can do for Nigerians

ON August 7, just after the screening and confirmation of all ministerial nominees, the Nigerian Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the payment of a ‘vacation allowance’ to senators as they embarked on a seven-week recess.

In his words, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly.”

He, however, retracted the statement upon realising the session was being televised.

He said, “I withdraw that statement. In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

A report later disclosed that 109 senators received N2 million each, totalling N218 million shared.

Since the announcement was made, despite the senators’ consent, several political actors, including civil organisations, have condemned the allowance by the upper chamber as this is coming at a time when Nigerians are battling with hardship due to the economic policies initiated by the president.

However, this is not the first time the Senate has announced palliative allocations for its members. The ICIR analysed how N110 billion was earmarked in July to improve the working conditions of lawmakers.

The NASS approved N70 billion from the N819.5 billion 2022 supplementary budget to support the working conditions of the new lawmakers. It earmarked an extra N40 billion for the acquisition of 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), bulletproof cars for principal officials and members.

For this report, The ICIR looked through the 2023 fiscal budget to show how N218 million ‘holiday allowance’ can benefit Nigeria, assuming the money is redirected to solve other issues.

What the allowance can do

Using the 2023 budget as a benchmark to get the unit cost of projects, the holiday allowance can;

Health sector

Supply and install four ultra-modern and specialised diagnostic equipment at a unit cost of N50 million. It can also construct 21 radiology complexes at a unit cost of 10 million, construct 23 modular theatres at a unit cost of N9.4 million and construct four hospital wards, beds and accessories at a unit cost of N50 million.

Water sector

Construct 12 motorised boreholes at a unit cost of N18 million, construct 11 boreholes at a unit cost of N19.5 million, and construct 4 drainages and flood control at a unit cost of N50 million. It can also construct 50 drip irrigations at a unit cost of N4.3 million and construct 2 earth dams at a unit cost of N74 million.

Power sector

The allowance, The ICIR learnt, can construct 21 500kva/11/0.400kv with 11km line at a unit price of N10 million, provide the electrification and installation of 21 solar systems and street lights at a unit cost of N10 million and construct 21 solar power energy infrastructure at a unit cost of N10 million. Also, eight integrated solar street lights at a unit cost of N25 million and the provision and installation of eight street lights at a unit cost of N25 million can be provided.

Education Sector

In the education sector, the allocation can construct seven blocks of student hostels at a unit cost of N30 million, construct and equip four Information, Centre and Technology centres at a unit cost of N50 million, provide four 32-seater buses at a unit cost of N52 million, construct and equip two classrooms with 11 blocks at a unit cost of N80.5 million and construct 10 computer technology laboratories at a unit cost of N20.73 million.