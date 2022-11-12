20.1 C
Abuja

DCP Henry Uche appointed director Force Cybercrime Unit

Featured News
Raji Olatunji
DCP Henry Uche Ifeanyi
DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (DCP) Henry Uche Ifeanyi has been appointed the new Director of the Force Cybercrime Unit.

The development is coming after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba ordered the reorganization of the Force Cybercrime Unit for effectiveness and efficiency.

According to Baba, the decision was to ensure a formidable front against cyber-related offences contained in the Cybercrime Prevention Act 2015.

A statement by Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi announced Uche’s appointment as director.

Uche, who holds a Master’s degree in Security and Strategic Studies from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, is a member of the INTERPOL Cybercrime Advisory Body and Association of Cybercrime Specialists.

He is pursuing a PhD in Cyber Security at the University of Glasgow.

Uche is a certified Ethical Hacker and a Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator, who is said to have taken several local and international courses on cyber security.

Following the IGP’s order, departments previously investigating cybercrimes will henceforth operate under the Force National Cybercrime Centre.

The centre is domiciled in the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) at the national headquarters in Abuja.

Raji Olatunji
Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

