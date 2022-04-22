- Advertisement -
34.1 C
Abuja

Defection: Court sacks ex-Speaker Dogara from House of Reps

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

FORMER SPEAKER of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has been sacked from the green chamber over his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dogara was sacked by Justice D.U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday.

Okorowo ruled that Dogara’s defection from the PDP to the APC was wrong and meant he should vacate his seat in the House.

Dogara represents Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

He was re-elected to represent the constituency in the 2019 general election under the platform of the PDP.

However, in July 2020, Dogara dumped the PDP and defected to the ruling APC.

The PDP had shortly after his defection, prayed the court to order Dogara to vacate the seat since he had defected from the party that sponsored his re-election.

- Advertisement -

The plaintiffs included the PDP and its Bauchi State Chairman, Hamza Koshe.

Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC were the defendants.

The PDP had in the suit argued that by virtue of Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution, Dogara ought to vacate his seat for defecting from the party that sponsored him to the 9th National Assembly.

The PDP held that Dogara cannot continue to take part in the activities of the House as an APC member while still using the PDP ticket.

In the same vein, the PDP contended that there was no crisis or division in the party to justify Dogara’s defection.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

2023: INEC says insecurity in South-East, Southern Kaduna will not stop elections

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that security threats in the South-East...
Politics and Governance

2023: Sanwo-Olu asks political appointees seeking elective offices to resign

LAGOS State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked political appointees who intend to seek elective...
Crime

Police arrest suspected IPOB bomb manufacturer in Imo

IMO State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested a 50-year-old-man, Simeon Onigbo,...
Opinion

Nigeria’s banditry: why 5 government strategies have failed

Sallek Yaks Musa, University of Jos Heightened violence and insecurity in the northwest and northcentral...
Politics and Governance

I didn’t say El-Rufai was leaking classified security information – NSA

NATIONAL Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno has denied accusing Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

New account appears on Twitter using Trump’s pseudonym of 1980s

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: INEC says insecurity in South-East, Southern Kaduna will not stop elections

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.