Delegates flee Abuja heat as ADC convention struggles to start

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Delegates flee Abuja heat as ADC convention struggles to start
Some of the ADC delegates in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14, facing intense heat
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) convention was thrown into disarray on Tuesday after intense heat inside the event hall forced delegates and dignitaries to step outside intermittently.

Despite the presence of air conditioning units, attendees said the systems were either not working, leaving the packed hall stifling and uncomfortable.

As of 1:30 p.m., proceedings had yet to fully commence, with many dignitaries still being awaited.

Several delegates were seen fanning themselves and rushing out for fresh air, while others poured water on their heads to cope with the heat. Among them was a former Kogi governorship candidate and senator, Dino Melaye, who emerged visibly drenched in sweat and was observed cooling off outside the venue.

The situation disrupted sittings, with constant movement in and out of the hall as participants struggled to endure the conditions.

The disruption adds to the controversy trailing the convention, which had earlier been hit by a last-minute venue crisis.

Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

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