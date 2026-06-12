Democracy without security is a mirage, Tinubu says

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Friday, June 12, said that democracy cannot thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity, vowing his administration would intensify efforts to combat terrorism, banditry and kidnapping across Nigeria.

In his Democracy Day address, Tinubu said the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo and Borno states have shown the need to strengthen national security, stressing that democratic gains would remain fragile if citizens could not live safely.

“Though this year’s mood is dampened by the abduction of our children in Oyo and Borno, we remain hopeful for their safe return. Democracy without security is not solid enough,” the [resident said.

He said the Federal Government had responded to the current insecurity crisis by declaring a security emergency and approving the recruitment of more than 50,000 police officers as well as thousands of military recruits.

Tinubu also pointed to the fact that the 2026 budget earmarked N5.41 trillion for defence and security, while describing it as the largest allocation ever made to the sector.

According to him, Nigeria’s security agencies have recorded significant gains against insurgents and other criminal groups in recent years.

The president said military operations had shifted from routine training exercises with international allies to precision-targeted operations against terrorist groups.

“We have moved from training with our allies, the United States, France and other European countries, to precision targeting. In Arege, Borno State, we degraded ISWAP’s command centre,” he said.

Tinubu claimed that terror-related deaths had fallen by 81 per cent since 2015 and that more than 13,000 terrorists had been neutralised within the past year.

The president acknowledged that insecurity remained one of the country’s biggest challenges and linked it partly to governance failures at the grassroots.

He argued that weak local government administration had contributed to the rise of insecurity in many communities, adding that efforts to secure financial autonomy for the country’s 774 local councils were aimed at improving governance and strengthening local institutions.

“A fundamental challenge to our nation’s advancement has been ineffective local government administration. The insecurity we are addressing is partly due to the collapse of grassroots governance,” he said.

The president urged Nigerians not to politicise crime or attach criminal activities to ethnic identities.

He warned that such narratives could undermine national unity.

“At a time like this, let us not assign blame or point fingers. Crime has no ethnicity. We must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history,” he stated.

Tinubu further asked terrorists, kidnappers, bandits and their sponsors, to surrender or face decisive action from the government.

“To bandits, kidnappers and sponsors of terror: surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. No mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians,” he said.

Tinubu’s remarks came against the backdrop of persistent insecurity across the country despite repeated military offensives, increased defence spending and government assurances since he assumed office in May 2023.

Data compiled by the Mass Atrocities Tracker and analysed by The ICIR show that at least 4,416 people were killed across Nigeria in 2023. The figure rose to 5,353 in 2024 and climbed further to 6,518 in 2025, reflecting a steady increase in fatalities linked to insurgency, banditry, communal violence and separatist-related attacks.

The trend has continued in 2026, with at least 3,693 people killed between January and April alone, according to the data.

The killings have been accompanied by widespread abductions. While kidnapping cases dropped to 2,653 in 2023, the crime surged again in 2024 with 5,171 recorded abductions. Although the figure fell to 3,033 in 2025, at least 1,505 people were kidnapped between January and April 2026.

Recent attacks on schools in Oyo and Borno states have further heightened concerns over the security situation.

On May 15, gunmen attacked Government Day Junior Secondary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State and abducted dozens of pupils. On the same day, armed men invaded three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting pupils and teachers and killing at least one teacher.

The incidents revived memories of the Chibok and Dapchi school kidnappings and sparked nationwide protests by the Nigeria Union of Teachers and civil society groups demanding stronger protection for schools.

Borno, the epicentre of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province insurgency, remains the deadliest state in the country. According to The ICIR’s analysis, the state recorded 5,706 deaths between 2021 and 2026, the highest in Nigeria.

The security crisis has also spread beyond the North-East. Zamfara recorded 4,396 deaths within the same period, while Benue, Kaduna and Plateau states collectively accounted for more than 8,000 deaths linked to banditry, communal violence and farmer-herder conflicts.

Kidnapping has remained particularly prevalent in the North-West, with Zamfara leading the country with 5,676 abduction victims between 2021 and 2026, followed by Kaduna with 4,394 cases and Niger State with 3,597.