Despite fat budgets, empty shelves mar healthcare services in Kano PHCs

By Muhammad SANI

AMID record funding for Nigeria’s Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), many primary healthcare centres in Kano remain neglected and under-resourced, leaving families to pay for treatment from their pockets.

The wooden shelves inside Tshohuwar Rogo Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Rogo Local Government Area (LGA), tell a silent story. A few dusty boxes of Augmentin and paracetamol lay beside syringes and empty cartons. They are the remnants of a pharmacy that once served its purpose.

Seven years after Nigeria launched the Basic Health Care Provision Fund ( BHCPF ) to guarantee essential medicines and affordable healthcare, residents in rural Kano communities still face reality of insufficient drugs, poor infrastructure and out of pocket expenses for patients that keep soaring high.

Khadija Auwal, a mother of three, has grown used to walking home from her PHC in Tshohuwar Rogo with prescriptions instead of medicine.

“The hospital is working, but we hardly get essential drugs,” she says, clutching a small nylon bag of medicines bought from a nearby chemist under a neem tree.

Neglected rural health clinic compound with unpaved grounds and basic infrastructure exposes gap between urban and rural healthcare acces

“It pains us whenever we have to buy drugs outside. They are expensive here, but what other options do we have?” she says, adding that she resorts to local herbs. “Sometimes I just buy what I can and use herbs to manage the rest,” she said.

Across many villages visited in Rogo and Gari LGAs, Khadija’s story is a familiar one. The BHCPF promised free and accessible healthcare to vulnerable Nigerians, but it has given way to a deepening crisis of drug scarcity. Families are forced to pay out of pocket for drugs that public funds were meant to provide or subsidise.

Maryam Musa, a pregnant mother, also in Tshohuwar Rogo community, Rogo LGA, who sold her goats to buy malaria drugs said: “I came to the PHC at dawn as I was feeling feverish and was suspecting malaria. But there were no malaria drugs in the facility, the doctor only prescribed some drugs for me to buy.”