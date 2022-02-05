Despite human rights abuses under his watch, Buhari at AU pledges support for democracy

— 1 min read

DESPITE human rights abuses in his administration, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, pledged support for democratic governance in the world.

The president said this on the sidelines of the meeting with Prime Minister of Palestine Mohammed Shtayyeh at the ongoing African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Buhari said Nigeria would continue to pursue peace and progress in Africa and other parts of the world.

This, he said, would be achieved by consistently pushing for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.

He stressed that Nigeria remained unwavering in supporting democracy, development and good governance, including protecting the rights of individuals and institutions.

Femi Adesina, who confirmed the president’s stance in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying, “As a country, we are doing our best, and we will continue doing our best to ensure justice and fairness.”

The president assured the Palestinian leader that Nigeria would be consistent in pushing for peace and profess, while upholding the tenets of justice.

The president’s stance negates some of the actions of his lieutenants.

The ICIR had earlier reported that under President Muhammadu Buhari administration, security agents are regularly deployed to clamp down on protesting citizens.

In October 2020, soldiers opened fire at protesters who gathered at Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protests.

The Federal Government has continued to deny that lives were lost at the toll gate.

The crackdown on #EndSARS protesters highlights disdain for human rights under the Buhari’s administration, lawyers say.

There have also been several efforts by the current administration to stifle the media and civil spaces, with obnoxious policies against the social and mainstream media.

Court orders have been violated by the officials of the current administration in cases relating to Ieader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu; . Publisher of Sahara Reporters Omoyele SSowor, among others.